The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Elaborate Security Arrangements, Traffic Restrictions: What Delhiites Can Expect On R-Day

Law & Order

Thousands of security personnel, and CCTV cameras are a part of Delhi Police’s security arrangements ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Security

Thousands of security personnel, and CCTV cameras are a part of Delhi Police’s security arrangements ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday. The capital city is all ready to host the grand Republic Day parade. Ample security measures have been taken to avoid any mishap. Many roads, metro routes and even parking lots have been closed for a certain duration of the day. Those heading towards Rajpath or visiting the vicinity have been advised to check online before stepping out of the house.

Visuals from ANI shows the stringent security in Delhi's Janpath & Rafi Marg. Furthermore, a city-wide alert is also being exercised in connection with Republic Day. A traffic advisory has also been issued about the police’s elaborate arrangement for route diversions for the day.

 

As per sources, the movement of city bus services including Park Street, Paharganj, Pragati Maidan, and more, and inter-state bus services will be curtailed. The Delhi Metro will remain open on Republic Day, however, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhavan will be restricted from 5 am till 12 pm.

READ: Republic Day celebration in Delhi: All you need to know about the grand parade

READ: R-D celebration in Ladakh: From parade to socio-cultural programmes, it is a grand affair

Republic Day parade 

All set to celebrate the 71st Republic Day, India will showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the grand parade at the Rajpath on Sunday.  The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem.  The Republic Day parade will commence following President Kovind's salute.

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, will be the parade Second-in-Command.

Later, the winners of the highest gallantry awards — Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra will be honoured.

READ: Republic Day live streaming: Where to watch the Republic Day parade and speech

READ: Here's what you will see during the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
KANGANA,ADNAN FOR PADMA AWARDS
PM NETANYAHU WISHES PM MODI
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
PANT IS TALENTED SAYS KAPIL DEV
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA