'K', 'D' & Jaya Saha's WhatsApp Drug Chat Accessed; 2 Topmost Bollywood Actresses In Group

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Monday summoned the actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before it, as part of its investigation into multiple facets of the Bollywood and drugs link. Amid this, sensational revelations have come to light regarding the activities of Jaya Saha, and a particular high-profile WhatsApp group she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs.

Republic's SIT has determined that two big names from Bollywood were a part of this WhatsApp chat group with Jaya Saha. Both of them have been leading actresses in Bollywood.

2017 drug chat accessed: 'D', 'K' & Jaya Saha involved

Republic Media Network has accessed the WhatsApp chats of the two big actresses- 'D' and 'K' who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs. 'D' is considered among the top actors in Bollywood currently and is also related to a top Bollywood actor, whereas 'K' started in the 90s and was a leading actress in the 2000s.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

What 'D', 'K' and Jaya Saha discussed:

Here is the full read-out of the conversation on October 28, 2017:

At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) 'D' writes: K...Maal you have?

At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) 'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...

At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want

At 10:07, D writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it

At 10:12, D writes: Hash na?

At 10:12, D writes: Not weed

At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko

At 10:15: D writes: 1130/12ish

At 10:15: D writes: Till what time is Shal there?

K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

Jaya Saha being questioned by NCB in Sushant-Rhea drug angle probe

Notably, in connection with the narcotics angle, Jaya Saha's name had also surfaced in some text messages with Rhea Chakraborty in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink had taken place. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. It was later found out that the duo was discussing banned drug-- CBD Oil.

The central anti-drugs agency so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case. As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drugs supply network.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Saha were recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is separately probing the actor's death case. They were also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Mumbai Police in connection with cases linked to the Rajput death probe.

NCB's probe into Bollywood and Drugs

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

Just on Monday, even as Jaya Saha is being questioned by the NCB, sources have also confirmed to Republic that actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be summoned by the agency at some point this week. Sara Ali Khan's name had come up in the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, NCB had confirmed, whereas Shraddha Kapoor's prospective summoning is a new development.

This also comes on the back of Rhea Chakraborty finally admitting to the NCB that she did, indeed, consume drugs, cracking under the agency's questioning. Up till this point she had claimed, including in the case of the CBD oil, that all the drugs were for Sushant only and that she was merely a facilitator, but that garb has dropped.

