Former Top Cop Expresses Dismay Over Attack On Patiala ASI, Calls For Justice

Expressing dismay over the attack on a police official in Punjab's Patiala where the accused severed the cops' hand, former Delhi police commissioner Neeraj Kumar said that it is unfortunate that there is a section of people in our country who consider themselves above the law.

A group of Nihangs, a Sikh warrior section attacked police in Patiala. The incident took place when the security forces implored upon the Sikh group to produce curfew passes. Instead of cooperating with the cops who were trying to implement the government orders in wake of COVID-19 spread, the accused lost their cool and took the law into their hands.

Talking to Republic TV, Kumar said, "I see this (incident) with a lot of regrets, I feel deeply hurt and pained that one of our colleagues had to undergo this experience, he was enforcing the law and his arm got chopped off and six other colleagues were badly injured so I am deeply pained with the incident."

Sharing his opinion on the incident he added, "In our county, unfortunately, there are some people who feel they are above the law. There are some people who in the name of religion, who in the name of some sects think that they are above the law and nobody can stop them, nobody can contain them and any instructions from authorities are meant to be disobeyed and the public health and the overall good of the people be damned."

India under lockdown

India is under lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country. The novel virus has so far claimed 273 people. There are 7409 active cases being treated across the nation. The lockdown which was initially put in place for 21 days is likely to be extended till month-end. Few states including Punjab have announced the extension of the shutdown till April 30.

Calling for accused to be brought to book Kumar hoped that the law takes its course in a swift manner. "I hope the law takes its course quickly and the guilty are punished as soon as possible and an example is made for people who have indulged in such dastardly act," he said.

Police held 11 for the alleged attack

The police have so far held 11 people for the alleged attack on police party in Patiala. A group of Nihangs injured a few Police officers and a Mandi Board official at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand got cut-off was rushed to PGI Chandigarh. The Nihangs had fled the scene after the attack.

