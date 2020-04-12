The Debate
'Anarchists Should Be Brought To Justice': Hardeep Singh Puri Condemns Patiala Attack

Politics

After the barbaric attack on policemen in Punjab's Patiala for enforcing Covid-19 lockdown, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned the inhuman act

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Union Minister

After the barbaric attack on police personnel in Punjab's Patiala for enforcing COVID-19 lockdown, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned the inhuman act. A group of people on Sunday allegedly attacked police officials and chopped off the hands of one of the officers at a vegetable market in Punjab’s Patiala, police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister stated that the criminals and anarchist should be brought to justice and should be given exemplary punishment. He further prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen,

 

Police have now recovered their weapons which includes swords, kattas, and petrol. Taking action, KBS. Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary of Punjab Government earlier said that 7 people have been arrested. He informed that 2 were hiding in the Gurudwara.  

READ: Swords, kattas, petrol: Shocking arsenal recovered from goons who cut off Punjab cop's arm

Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams the attack

Furthermore, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed distress over the shocking attack and further urged for time-bound action and punishment for the goons.

 

READ: India's Covid toll at 273 & cases at 8,356 after day comprising 1/10th of total testing

Attack on Policemen

A policeman's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district amid Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday.

As per Police, group of four-five people whom they call ''Nihangs'' were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials. "They were asked to show curfew passes. But, they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

"An ASI's (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and another official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack," Sidhu said. The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The group fled the scene after the attack, the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them. The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Seven states back lockdown extension as Coivd cases rise to 8356

READ: COVID-19: 15 more cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi taking tally to 43

 

First Published:
COMMENT
