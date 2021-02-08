Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Withdraws Additional Troops From Singhu, Tikri And Ghazipur

In a hint at de-escalating tensions with protesting farmers, Delhi police on Monday, has withdrawn additional forces from the city's borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, according to ANI. Delhi police have reportedly instructed additional forces to go back to their respective units and districts, as per an internal communication. Farmers continue to demand repeal of Centre's three Agriculture Laws, protesting at Delhi's borders in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri for 74th consecutive day.

Rakesh Tikait points 'PM didn't say will make law on MSP';vows to continue stir till Oct 2

Delhi police withdraw additional forces

Delhi | Delhi Police withdraws additional police force deployed at borders for farmers protest. As per an internal communication of Delhi Police, the additional forces to go back to their respective units and districts — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

Delhi police play 'Border' movie songs at Singhu; farmers say 'Don't play close to camp'

Delhi police 'fortifies' borders

On February 1, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders. Visuals from sites also show lines of barricades topped with barbed wire between two cement walls on the highways, blocking access to the roads completely. Meanwhile, workers under the watch of police personnel hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to restrict protestors' movement in Singhu - which has been the mainstage of the protests. Reacting to the developments, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!"

Moreover, MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Later a delegation of 15 Opposition MPs visited the borders, but could not meet protesting farmers due to heavy barricading. Several Opposition leaders like Digvijay Singh, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have lashed out at the Centre highlighting the 150+ deaths since the protests began, demanding a separate debate on farmers issue. In his Motion of Thanks to the President's Speech, PM Modi once again urged protesting farmers to go home and talk with the Centre for amendments.

PM Modi tells farmers 'govt just a phone call away'; urges Opposition to talk to unions

Centre-Farmer talks stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The Supreme Court has stayed the three laws and constituted a 3-member panel to hold talks with farmers. While Centre has welcomed this move, farmers have refused to participate in it, insisting to talk only with the Centre.

Iron nails fixed on roads at Ghazipur border being 'repositioned': Delhi Police clarifies