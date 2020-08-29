FIR Against Muslim League MLA Kamaruddin Over Duping Investors In His Gold Business

Manjeshwar sitting MLA MC Kamaruddin, a senior Muslim League leader, has courted controversy after investors of the gold jewellery owned by him pressed charges against him for not giving monthly investment profit or the full return of the investment. The firm registered as Fashion Gold International Private Limited has Islamic religious teacher Thayyilla Kandy Pookkoya Thangal among its directors.



The Ministry of Corporate Affairs records accessed by Republic Media Network also mentions other directors of the jeweller shop. They include Mohamed Kunhi An Gillath, Udinuk Abdul Razak, Mahammad Kunhi Mahinkutti Mahammad, Hameed Anakkaranthayalepyiladbul and Kappanayil Sainudheen.

'Invested 30 lakhs in MLA's business'

The FIR copy accessed by Republic TV, has been lodged under IPC section 420 and Section 34 against the duo at Chandera Police.

According to the complaint, Akkarakaran Abdul Shukkur, the complainant said he invested Rs 30 lakhs.

"I signed an agreement saying I will get Rs 30,000 per month for my investment," says Shukkur.



Shukkur who worked 40 years in the gulf had invested his entire savings in the MLA's gold jewellery business.

"Initially, I used to get returns. For the past year, they have not given any money. They are also evading me," said Shukkur.



It is also understood that all the four jewellery shops under Fashion Gold have shut shop since April this year. Fashion Gold has four of branches located in Payyanur, Thalassery, Cheruvathur and Choori.



Sources say two more investors Arifa and Suhara have also filed the case against the MLA.

"Due to the influence of the religious leaders I understand that at least 150 people have invested their money in this business," says Shukkur. He estimates the total amount involved to be anything between Rs 100 to 200 crore.



Republic TV looked at the corporate affairs records of the MLA owned companies. Records show he has directorship in Fashion Realtors Private Limited, Qamar Fashion Gold Private Limited, Nujoom Gold Private Limited And Fashion Ornaments Private Limited apart from being the full-time director of Fashion Gold International Private Ltd.

Responding to the case registered, the MLA has stated that the case is politically motivated. He also said the jewellery business came under loss post demonetisation.

He also alleged that political pressure was put on the police to register the case. He said he would deal with it legally.

