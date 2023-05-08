Gangster Anil Dujana's Nexus Exposed, UP STF Says 'Ministers, Chairman, Pradhans Involved'

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday made a massive revelation in relation to Anil Dujana, the dreaded gangster who was killed in an encounter on May 4 in Meerut. After the killing of the notorious gangster, the STF gathered indiscriminating details and gathered a list of gang operatives and others by investigating suspicious contact numbers.

Dujana had not only set up his network in Western UP but also in Haryana as well as Delhi on the lines of the princely state. Even in eastern UP, during his stay in Banda and Maharajaganj jail, he had spread his network across the region.

It has also come to the fore that Dujana would name the miscreant of the town or city who was entrusted with the responsibility of extortion and Chauth recovery. The involvement of ministers, pradhans, and chairmans on the lines of politics has also been highlighted. Most of them had come in contact with Anil Dujana in one way or the other for 25 days after his release from Delhi jail.

On the basis of the inputs provided by the STF, the police of many districts have now launched search operations for these operatives. There is a possibility that the criminals associated with the gang may be arrested in the coming days.

After Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter, it is suspected that more than 150 gangsters of the gang may be secretly preparing to take over the command. In the past, after the leader of a big gang was killed in an encounter, other miscreants have been carrying out major incidents before taking over the reins.

Who was Anil Dujana?

Anil Dujana was a resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 which was announced by Bulandshahr police and a Rs 50,000 bounty set by the Noida police. The STF team that surrounded Dujana was led by Additional SP of UP STF Brijesh Singh. Dujana fired at the police team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing.

A resident of Dujana village, Anil Dujana was the leader of his gang. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in 2022 from east Delhi's Mandawali area after a tip-off that he and his associates were planning to kill a person in the Mandawali area.

The Dujana gang is said to have had tensions with the Bhati gang. In 2012, Dujana and his associates allegedly attacked Sundar Bhati, the leader of the gang with AK-47 rifles. In 2011, Dujana and his gang members were accused of having carried out a shootout at a wedding in Sahibabad which led to the killing of three people.