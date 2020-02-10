Gargi College Lodges Complaint With Delhi Police, Administration Likely To Be Summoned

On Monday, DU's Gargi college finally lodged a formal complaint with the police against the horrific incident that had taken place on their campus on February 6, where hundreds of men had barged into the campus and allegedly misbehaved with the women students there. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

Read: Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe

DCP South Atul Thakur announced that the case was launched under IPC Sections, 452, 354, 509, and 34. He also revealed that Inspecter CA (W) cell was in charge of the investigation and Additional DCP south was appointed in charge of the inquiry.

Read: DCW issues notices to Delhi Police, Gargi College over harassment complaints

College administration to be summoned

The complaint was filed against various sections including ones pertaining to sexual harassment and trespassing. The DCP South had previously mentioned that even though a formal complaint hadn't been launched, the inquiry was on into the matter. However, now that the complaint has also been filed, college authorities are expected to be summoned by the police. Security personnel who were present at the college campus during the mishap are also likely to be probed.

Read: Centre confirms outsiders barged into Gargi college on Feb 6, promises strict action

The entire college administration is under scrutiny especially after students revealed the apathetic attitude of the Gargi college principal towards the entire incident. On Monday, the Principal of the college Promila Kumar accepted laxity of the administration. According to sources, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students.

Read: Sanjay Singh slams Delhi Police for inaction in Gargi case, calls them 'mute spectators'

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), as well as the NCW, has also taken cognizance of the matter and has issued notice to both the Gargi College administration and police to find why no action had been taken till now especially when it came to a matter of alleged sexual harassment of female students in the college.