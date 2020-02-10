Sanjay Singh Slams Delhi Police For Inaction In Gargi Case, Calls Them 'mute Spectators'

Following the shocking incident where students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their college fest, the DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now. Releasing a statement, on Saturday, February 8, a Gargi college student alleged that, "8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert. Responding to the incident, the DCP South stated that the inquiry into the matter was on.

"We are inquiring into the matter. No complaint has been received so far," said DCP South Atul Thakur.

Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice

Slamming the Delhi Police's lack of action, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh stated that the Delhi police acted as "mute spectators". He also took the opportunity to slam Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him if this was his idea of "Beti Bachao" movement?

It was also revealed that the AAP member has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha citing 'indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival' as his reason. Zero hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament. During this hour, the members of parliament can raise matters of great importance without prior notice.

"You will be surprised to hear that during the incidents of indecent obscenity, molesting the students studying here at Gargi College of Delhi, the capital of the country, Delhi Police remained a mute spectator Amit Shah, is this what your daughter's rescue campaign is about?" read his tweet.

