Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Taking Steps To Issue Interpol's Blue Notices Against Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday told a special NIA Court in Kochi that four accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued, are currently in the United Arab Emirates and, therefore, steps have been taken for issuing blue notices against them through Interpol.

Fazil Fareed, Rabins Hameed, Sidhiqul Akbar, and Ahammed Kutty are the four absconding accused NIA says are in UAE. ''Therefore, non-bailable warrant against them has been obtained from this court. Steps have been taken for issuing blue notices against them through Interpol to secure them for investigation," the NIA said informing the special court.

The agency submitted that investigation has to be conducted abroad and interrogation into roles of high profile individuals and Consulate officials is also necessary to unearth all conspirators in this case. It also asserted that the motive of the accused and their associates in India and abroad besides the usage of proceeds of the offence "for terrorist activities in India and abroad are also under investigation."

Earlier on Friday, the bail application of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, was dismissed by a court in Kochi observing that the investigation in the matter is in its early stage. Suresh had moved the application seeking bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

During the hearing, the ED had informed the court that, "Swapna confessed to the enforcement that she had a role in the gold smuggling. The conspiracy has been found to have taken place in the country and abroad in the case. It is her responsibility to prove her innocence." The three key accused in the gold smuggling case — Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair — were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. The NIA has already registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA Act were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

(With ANI inputs)

