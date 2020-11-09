Governor To Maha HM: Concerned For Arnab Goswami's Health & Security; Allow Family To Meet

In a huge development over Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has conveyed his concern over the security and health of Arnab. According to Raj Bhavan release, Governor Koshyari had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister as well.

"The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him. The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister," the release said. Earlier BJP leaders Ram Kadam and Kirit Somaiya had met the Maharashtra Governor to ensure Arnab Goswami's security

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami. The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him. The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister.

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

The development comes after Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement

#IndiaWithArnab | Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement: With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life & atrocities faced in custody, law & order officers, the state & national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband pic.twitter.com/OltU13IzOT — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

