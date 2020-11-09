BJP MLA Ram Kadam To Go To Taloja Jail To Meet Arnab Goswami, Says 'No One Can Stop Me'

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has announced that he will go to Taloja jail on Monday at 11 am to meet Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who was suddenly shifted there on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. Taking to Twitter, Ram Kadam said that if anyone has "the courage, they should try and stop him." He said that he will go there as a representative of 130 crore Indians. Ram Kadam has been taking daily initiatives since the shocking arrest of Arnab Goswami on Wednesday.

'Emergency in Maharashtra'

The BJP lawmaker also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in his tweet with the '#EmergencyInMaharashtra'. Ram Kadam will leave from his house en route Taloja jail at 10.30 am.

Ram Kadam has also demanded an urgent meeting with Uddhav Thackeray over the shocking and outrageous treatment meted to Arnab Goswami.

'I was pushed and assaulted'

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement

#IndiaWithArnab | Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement: With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life & atrocities faced in custody, law & order officers, the state & national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband pic.twitter.com/OltU13IzOT — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

