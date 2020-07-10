'Govt's secrets saved': Akhilesh Yadav doubts sequence of events in Vikas Dubey's encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey who was arrested on Thursday was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot, a senior police official said. Inspector-General of Police (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey was killed in the encounter after he tried to flee from the spot following the road accident at Barra area in Kanpur.

Reacting on the development, Samajwadi Party (chief) and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the car carrying Dubey did not overturn and alleged that the secrets of the government were saved from being exposed.

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

विकास दुबे के साथ उन सभी सबूतों, साक्ष्यों का भी एनकाउंटर हो गया जिससे अपराधियों,पुलिस और सत्ता में बैठे उसके संरक्षकों का पर्दाफाश होता! विकास के जरिए उन सभी को बचाने की कोशिश की है जो नेक्सेस में उसके मददगार रहे?आखिर उन सत्ताधीशों पर कार्रवाई का क्या जिनका नाम उसने स्वयं लिया? — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 10, 2020

On Thursday, Yadav had questioned the circumstances of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest and asked the government to clarify if it was an arrest or a surrender. Claiming that he had 'heard from his sources about the arrest of Vikas Dubey', Akhilesh Yadav also asked for the history sheeter's call records to be made public to expose the 'leaks that allowed the gangster to get away'.

ख़बर आ रही है कि ‘कानपुर-काण्ड’ का मुख्य अपराधी पुलिस की हिरासत में है. अगर ये सच है तो सरकार साफ़ करे कि ये आत्मसमर्पण है या गिरफ़्तारी. साथ ही उसके मोबाइल की CDR सार्वजनिक करे जिससे सच्ची मिलीभगत का भंडाफोड़ हो सके. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 9, 2020

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 10, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was being taken to Kanpur when the encounter happened.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week. Dubey managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively, on Thursday.

The main accused's other aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested by the Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000, the police informed on Wednesday. Earlier the same day, Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district.

