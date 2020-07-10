Uttar Pradesh STF Team Along With Vikas Dubey Reaches Kanpur, Car Overturns Midway

In a development in the Kanpur encounter, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team along with notorious criminal Vikas Dubey has reached Kanpur on Friday morning. However, one of the cars of the police teams that were a part of the convoy carrying Vikas Dubey has been overturned midway.

The history-sheeter having over 60 cases against him was arrested on Thursday morning in Ujjain's Mahakal temple by Madhya Pradesh Police which then handed him over to Uttar Pradesh STF. As per sources, when he was produced before a UP Court via video conference, the police stated in the court that Dubey was not cooperating with the investigation. While he reportedly accepted what happened on the intervening night of July 2, he denied killing any policeman. Moreover, Dubey informed the court that he was scared that he and his family would be killed in an encounter. When he was asked about how he managed to reach Ujjain, the gangster did not offer a satisfactory response, sources observed.

The Kanpur Encounter

Republic had earlier uncovered from Vikas Dubey's aide that the notorious gangster was already fed information about the police raid five hours in advance. Dubey had instructed his henchmen to kill all policemen who were part of the raid. He had instructed his aides to keep the weapons ready. As a result, his gang members were already waiting for the police to arrive, leading to the ambush. Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Dubey who was arrested on Sunday, had claimed that Dubey had received an alert. Police surveillance had found that a few cops were in contact with Vikas Dubey and SO Vinay Tiwari is said to be one of them. Four policemen have been suspended since then.

On the night of July 3, the police team went to raid the residence of Vikas Dubey, however, a JCB machine was placed on the road to block the police vehicle which points out that the criminal and his men already knew of the police' action. When the policemen got down from the vehicle after the roadblock due to JCB machine, Vikas Dubey's henchmen who had already taken a position on the rooftop started firing on the policemen ultimately killing eight of them and injuring seven.

