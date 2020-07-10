Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed In Encounter After Car Overturns In Kanpur A Day After Arrest

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. The gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead by Police in an encounter. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

SP Kanpur West also confirmed that Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. "Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP said. Four Policemen are also injured.

The statement of Kanpur police states: "While bringing Vikas Dubey from Ujjain, police vehicle overturned near Kanpur Nagar Bhaunti, due to which the accused and police personnel sitting in it were injured. Vikas Dubey tried to escape by snatching the pistol of the injured policeman. Police team chased him and surrounded and asked him to surrender, but he started firing on the police team. The police fired in self-defence, and Vikas Dubey got injured. He was taken to hospital, where accused Vikas Dubey died during treatment."

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was then taken to Kanpur. As massive manhunt for Vikas Dubey began, Police has killed 5 of his associates in various encounters - Amar Dubey, Atul Dubey, Kartikeya Mishra alias Prabhat, Praveen Dubey alias Bauua, and Prem Pandey.

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey - a history-sheeter is facing 60 criminal cases and is the main accused of the Kanpur encounter on the intervening night of June 2 in which 8 UP Police personnel were killed and 6 were injured. When the police team reached Dubey's hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station, to arrest the gangster, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building, killing Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

Moreover, four policemen have also been arrested in the matter. On June 4, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. The bounty on Vikas Dubey was successively increased, eventually to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Dubey confesses to cop links

On Thursday, sources reported that nabbed gangster Vikas Dubey confessed in a Ujjain court that he held a grudge against slain police officer Devendra Mishra as he had allegedly bent on 'getting' Dubey. Moreover, sources reported that Dubey confessed that suspended Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari had warned him that Mishra - the Commanding officer, was against him. Dubey also allegedly said that it was his aides who had killed Mishra in Dubey's adjacent residence by shooting at him, not beheading him.

Dubey further revealed that he and his aides were informed that the police will raid his house in the morning, but were surprised when the police raided at night, report sources. Talking about Dubey's uncle, the gangster allegedly said that one of his aides- Raju, not his uncle who was killed by police the next day, parked the JCB crane in the middle of the road. He added that he had several contacts in various police stations helping him in issues, stating that he had allegedly taken care of the Chaubeypur police station officials during lockdown - with food and drinks.

Dubey also confessed that he and his aides had planned to burn bodies of five slain cops in a nearby well to destroy evidence, but could not do so. After the encounter, the gangster reportedly was shaken and instructed his aides to run in different directions.

