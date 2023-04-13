Last Updated:

Guddu Muslim: After Atique Ahmed's Son Asad's Encounter, THIS Gangster On UP STF Radar

After Ateeq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad was killed in an encounter with the UP STF, cops have now set their sight on a gangster named Guddu Muslim.

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Asad Ahmad

It was Guddu Muslim who hurled bombs during the assassination of Umesh Pal and the explosions led to the killing of a police officer; Image: Republic


After Ateeq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad and another person named Ghulam was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) Wednesday, cops have now set their sight on a gangster named Guddu Muslim. After reports emerged that the gangster had been surrounded by the police at Jalgaon, STF ADG Amitabh Yash said that was a rumour.  

Asad Ahmad, Ghulam and Guddu Muslim are said to belong to the same mafia gang, and all three are accused in the murder of Umesh Pal. Umesh Pal, a lawyer, was shot dead in broad daylight in February this year. Guddu Muslim is accused of hurling bombs when Umesh Pal was murdered. The explosions reportedly led to the killing of a police officer.     

Yogi Adityanath bulldozing mafia in UP 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, last month, vowed to make the mafia bite dust while speaking at the state assembly and has since taken an increasingly firm stance on law and order. The encounter of Asad Ahmad is the latest in a long list of encounters that have taken place since 2017. As many as 10,713 encounters have been carried out since 2017 in which 63 criminals were killed. 

READ | Exclusive video of encounter between Atique Ahmed's son Asad and UP STF

CM Yogi, in a meeting following the encounter, lauded the UP STF. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said  this sends out a serious message to the criminals in the state. ADG Amitabh Yash, who oversaw the encounter, also called it a huge success and revealed that sophisticated weapons were recovered from the slain criminals. 

READ | Atique Ahmed can take revenge: Umesh Pal's wife fears mafia don's next move
READ | 'False encounter', distraction: Akhilesh Yadav on mafia don Asad's encounter
READ | 'It was not easy, but we did it': ADG Amitabh Yash after Asad's encounter
First Published:
COMMENT