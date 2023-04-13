Guddu Muslim: After Atique Ahmed's Son Asad's Encounter, THIS Gangster On UP STF Radar

After Ateeq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad and another person named Ghulam was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) Wednesday, cops have now set their sight on a gangster named Guddu Muslim. After reports emerged that the gangster had been surrounded by the police at Jalgaon, STF ADG Amitabh Yash said that was a rumour.

Asad Ahmad, Ghulam and Guddu Muslim are said to belong to the same mafia gang, and all three are accused in the murder of Umesh Pal. Umesh Pal, a lawyer, was shot dead in broad daylight in February this year. Guddu Muslim is accused of hurling bombs when Umesh Pal was murdered. The explosions reportedly led to the killing of a police officer.

#WATCH | Bodies of criminals Asad and Ghulam brought to Jhansi Medical College for examination



Former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and aide were killed in an encounter by UP STF in Jhansi today. They were wanted in lawyer Umesh Pal murder case. pic.twitter.com/EmR2SCYZhe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

Yogi Adityanath bulldozing mafia in UP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, last month, vowed to make the mafia bite dust while speaking at the state assembly and has since taken an increasingly firm stance on law and order. The encounter of Asad Ahmad is the latest in a long list of encounters that have taken place since 2017. As many as 10,713 encounters have been carried out since 2017 in which 63 criminals were killed.

CM Yogi, in a meeting following the encounter, lauded the UP STF. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said this sends out a serious message to the criminals in the state. ADG Amitabh Yash, who oversaw the encounter, also called it a huge success and revealed that sophisticated weapons were recovered from the slain criminals.