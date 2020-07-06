Will Nab Kanpur Encounter Main Accused, If He's Found In Madhya Pradesh: IG Gwalior Range

As the search for Vikas Dubey, history-sheeter and main accused in Kanpur encounter case, The Madhya Pradesh police will nab the accused if found in Chambal or other areas in the state, said Inspector general (IG) of police, Gwalior range, Raja Babu Singh on Monday. An encounter that took place between the police and criminals when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

Earlier, Kanpur police arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey — the first arrest in the case where eight policemen were gunned down and seven others were injured during a raid at the gangster's residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur. While talking to ANI, Singh said that Madhya Pradesh police are in close co-ordination with Uttar Pradesh police.

"I had a conversation with ADG Kanpur. UP Police have given information that Vikas Dubey's last location was in UP's Auraiya, then he can cross Chambal and come towards Bhind or Morena region of Madhya Pradesh. We have deployed patrolling teams in Chambal and nearby areas. If Vikas Dubey is found in our area, we will get him," Singh said. "We are in close co-ordination with Uttar Pradesh Police. We are fully cooperating with them," he added.

Brutal encounter killing 8 policemen

Eight Police personnel, including Dy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when the Police team had gone to raid the area. As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead.

SSP Kanpur said, "They had gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the encounter. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member and asserted that perpetrators of the attack will be prosecuted under the law. Meanwhile, UP DGP, HC Awasthi, told reporters that there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the incident and informed that forensic teams have collected evidence to unravel the conspiracy.

(with inputs from ANI)