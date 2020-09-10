Harbhajan Singh Allegedly Duped Of Rs 4 Crores, Files Complaint With Chennai Police

Days after pulling out of the IPL, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police against a businessman identified as G Mahesh alleging a fraud of Rs 4 crores. The issue has come to light after the accused - G Mahesh - approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

In his complaint, the CSK spinner has claimed that he had given a loan of Rs 4 crores to G Mahesh in 2015 after he met him through a mutual friend. Singh has alleged that when he tried to contact Mahesh for returning his money, the businessman avoided him. However, in August 2020, Mahesh had sent the cricketer a cheque of Rs 25 lakh which had bounced due to insufficient funds.

On the other hand, Mahesh in his bail plea has alleged that he received the loan from Harbhajan Singh after issuing an immovable property as security and general power of attorney deed executed in the cricketer's favor. Mahesh has claimed that he had paid all pending dues to Harbhajan. The bail plea is now pending before the Madras High Court.

Bhajji pulls out of IPL

The CSK spinner recently informed that he will not be participating in the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. The veteran spinner decided to pull out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2011 World Cup winner has mentioned that he would not be playing in this year's showpiece tournament due to personal reasons. The Team India/CSK frontline spinner then added that these are difficult times and he would expect some privacy as he spends time with his family. Furthermore, the 40-year-old also added that CSK management has been extremely supportive and concluded by wishing them luck for the cash-rich event.

READ | IPL 2020 UAE: Manoj Tiwary Shows Interest In Replacing Harbhajan Singh At CSK

READ | IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Posts An Emotional Tweet After Backing Out From The Tournament

Image Credits: PTI