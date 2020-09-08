IPL 2020 UAE: Manoj Tiwary Shows Interest In Replacing Harbhajan Singh At CSK

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council recently released the entire schedule of the tournament, thus confirming the fixtures for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well. Interestingly, just a few days before the IPL 2020 UAE schedule reveal, CSK veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

CSK IPL news: Harbhajan Singh replacement search continues as spinner opts out of IPL 2020

Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

IPL 2020 UAE: Manoj Tiwary eyeing Harbhajan Singh replacement spot

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary went unsold at the IPL 2020 auction last year. On September 4, he took to Twitter and responded to an opinion posted by a user. The user wrote about the Harbhajan Singh replacement concerns for the CSK franchise and how no one else in their line-up, barring Kedar Jadhav, is an off-spinner. Taking note of the tweet, Manoj Tiwary cunningly shared a short video of his own bowling while playing for Bengal and wrote “Will this work?” in the caption.

IPL 2020 UAE: Manoj Tiwary lobbies for Harbhajan Singh replacement spot

Will dis work 🤔 ?? pic.twitter.com/G4oTmAAjuH — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 4, 2020

IPL 2020 UAE: Manoj Tiwary in IPL

Interestingly, Manoj Tiwary has played alongside CSK captain MS Dhoni in the IPL. In IPL 2017, the cricketers were teammates for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. Tiwary later took the field for the Kings XI Punjab in 2018 and was released by the franchise after the season. Since then, he has gone unsold in the subsequent two auctions.

IPL 2020 UAE: CSK squad

MS Dhoni is slated to reprise his role as CSK captain in IPL 2020 UAE. However, apart from Harbhajan Singh, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will also be without the services of Suresh Raina this season. Ahead of the IPL 2020 UAE, here is a look at the entire CSK squad for the upcoming season.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood

