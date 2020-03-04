'It Is Going To Be Resolved In The Streets, The Battle Is Being Fought': Harsh Mander

Following the affidavit filed by Centre against Harsh Mander alleging contempt of court, Republic Media Network has accessed another video in which the activist can be seen expressing no faith in the Supreme Court. In the video accessed, Mander also calls for resolving the issue on the streets and quashing away 'the legal way.'

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had refused to hear Mander's arguments after his counsel denied the contents of another video that had surfaced in which - similar to this video - he is allegedly seen expressing no faith in the Supreme Court.

In the video accessed, Harsh Mander says, "...In how they (Supreme Court) responded to Kashmir, in how they responded to habeas corpus petitions of Kashmir, on how they responded to students being beaten up in Aligarh and Jamia. So we will approach the Supreme Court. In the end, I don't think the issue is going to be decided by - was it a reasonable classification or was it not? It is not the legalities that is at stake at this moment, as all of us have been clear about. The place that it is going to get resolved, I think is on the streets and the battle is being fought..."

Centre files affidavit against Mander

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing legal proceedings on Harsh Mander’s petition seeking registration of an FIR against three BJP leaders, the Centre hit back at the activist accusing Harsh Mander of doing the same thing that he is accusing the BJP leaders of.

In the short 2-page affidavit filed before the top court, Harsh Mander has been accused of “delivering a speech which us not only instigating violence but is also seriously contemptuous as it makes derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court of India before a huge gathering of people”. The Centre also states that “Harsh Mander is known for taking contemptuous stands and bringing the judiciary, as an institution and individual judges to disrepute”.

Through this affidavit, the Centre has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against Mander while also asking the Court to impose exemplary costs on him. A copy of the video has also been submitted before the Supreme Court in a pen drive along with a transcript. The hearing on the issue of contempt will now be taken up on Friday, during which time, Harsh Mander has been restricted from making any arguments on the issue pertaining to the Delhi riots.

