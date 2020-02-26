'No Bail Before 6 Months':Haryana Govt Formulates Stricter Rules To Curb Liquor Smuggling 

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced that the government, to curb the rise in liquor smuggling, has introduced new rules under the Excise Policy for the year 2020-21. As per the new rules, the people who are involved in liquor smuggling will not get bail before six months. Earlier, the time period for the jail term for the same was 15 days.

The Deputy CM while speaking during the ongoing Budget Session in Haryana Vidhan Sabha also announced that the distilleries operating across the state will also be closely monitored through flow meters. Chautala also holds the portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department.

Guidelines under Excise Policy 2020-21

Speaking further about the guidelines, the Deputy Chief Minister said for the first time online permits have been provided for serving alcohol during social celebrations. As per reports, this is done with an aim to put an end to Inspector Raj. Along with it, CCTV cameras have also been made mandatory in liquor vends.

According to Chautala, every bottle will have a QR code through which close monitoring will be done from distilleries to warehouses. A provision has been made to impose fines on distilleries that are involved in the supply of illegal liquor under the Excise policy. Under this, a fine of Rs one lakh will be imposed on the distilleries that are caught for the first time, while for the second instance the fine amount would increase to Rs 2.5 lakh. Further, for the third time, the fine amount would increase to Rs 5 lakh. For the fourth time, the license of such distilleries will be cancelled, he added.

Further, the time of the trucks that are involved in the liquor transportation has been fixed from 9 am to 5 pm. According to Chautala, the movement of the trucks will be tracked from the distilleries to the warehouse or to their final destination.

(With ANI Inputs)