Delhi: PM Modi Expected To Share Stage With Dushyant Chautala In Delhi To Woo Jat Votes

As the heat of Delhi election intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to share the stage with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Chief Dushyant Chautala in a massive rally at Dwarka. The move is aimed at reaching out to the influential Jat community in the poll-bound Delhi. It is said that JJP leader has been specially brought in to seek Jat votes, a dominant caste in the urban villages of the west and north Delhi.

This will be Modi's second rally in two days. With just two more days left for campaigning, the rallies of the Prime Minister are being considered vital for creating an atmosphere in favour of the local party unit.

PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are leading a team of central ministers, party chief ministers and other senior leaders in the campaign ahead of the Delhi election.

PM lambasts opposition in his first rally

PM Modi in his address on Monday's rally spoke about the ongoing anti-CAA and said that the various demonstrations against the contentious law in the National Capital were "politically motivated" and part of a "conspiracy". “If it was a protest just to oppose the CAA, it would have ended after all the assurances given by my Government. It is much more”, said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi argued that the protests at the three hotspots in Delhi's Seelampur, Jamia and Shaheen Bagh had very clear political agenda. "Kya yeh Sanjog hai? Na, Ek Prayog hai", said PM Modi asserting that the protests were not organic but politically motivated.

BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to elect 70 members. The results will be declared on 11th February 2020. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

