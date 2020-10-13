Hathras Case: CBI Takes Away Victim's Brother For Further Questioning On Inconsistencies

In a new development in the Hathras case on Tuesday, the CBI took away the brother of the gangrape victim for further questioning. As per sources, some inconsistencies were found in his version of events that took place on September 14. Earlier in the day, he accompanied the CBI officers as they inspected the crime scene. Sources added that the brother's statement will be matched with what he had told the Uttar Pradesh Police. Moreover, further rounds of questioning can also take place. The agency had formally registered an FIR into the Hathras gangrape case.

What is the Hathras case?

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was reported to have been brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 12.45 am on Wednesday, September 30. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted reports that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. Subsequently, the police cited an autopsy report to claim that there was no rape in the incident.

Allahabad HC hearing

On Monday, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy reportedly questioned the police on whether it would have done the late-night cremation if the victim came from a rich family. However, Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar maintained that the victim's body was cremated in this manner to control the law and order situation. On the other hand, the victim's kin requested the court to transfer the case out of the state and ensure adequate security until the end of the legal proceedings. The matter has been adjourned till November 2.

