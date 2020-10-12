Hathras Case: Victim's Family Tell HC 'was Unaware Of Her Funeral'; Next Hearing On Nov 2

Expressing disappointment with the UP police probe in the Hathras case, the victim's family have claimed that the police were not probing properly and that they were harassed in the village, while appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday. As per sources, the family has claimed that they did not trust the police and that the district magistrate had pressurised them. The Allahabad High Court took suo-moto cognizance of the case where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported to be gang-raped and murdered by four upper-caste men in Hathras. The court has adjourned the next hearing to November 2, when the state will present its arguments.

Sources add that the family has revealed that the police had initially refused to lodge an FIR when they had informed them after finding their daughter lying bleeding in the fields, hurt. The family also reportedly contradicted the police saying that the 'midnight funeral' of the victim was done without their consent adding, "we were not even told about the cremation". Referring to the ongoing protests by several upper-caste men outside their home, the family stated that 'a conspiracy was being done against them in their village', as per sources. The family allegedly fears that they 'will be falsely framed' in this case.

Earlier on Sunday, the victim's brother stated that the family will not travel at night to Lucknow to appear before the High Court. Assuring their safety, newly-appointed Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal stated that a DSP rank officer and an SDM rank magistrate will be present during their journey to Lucknow. The CBI, which has taken over the probe, has registered a case and lodged an FIR under IPC 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (gang rape) 302 (Punishment for murder) and the SC/ ST Act in the Hatharas case. Currently, a 3-member SIT comprising of Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandraprakash, and Commandant Poonam is probing into the case.

The victim's mother has stated that she along with her daughter and son had visited the field to find fodder, when she found that her daughter was missing. After searching, she allegedly found one of her slippers by the side of the road and later her daughter lying bleeding in the fields, hurt. After rushing to the district hospital, the victim was transferred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh - with the Hathras police registered a case of attempt to murder - arresting all four accused. The family has been provided heightened security and has demanded a judicial probe into the case.

The four accused - Sandeep, Luv Kush, Ravi and Ramu have written a letter on Thursday alleging that they are innocent and that false charges of murder, physical assault, and atrocities against SC/ST were levied against them in the Hathras case. The letter which has been addressed to the Hathras SP claims that the main accused and the victim knew each other and that her family allegedly beat her up as they did not approve of their 'friendship'. Several upper-caste men have been protesting outside the victim's home, in favour of the accused, stating that 'no rape occurred'.

The victim succumbed to her injuries and her autopsy report read spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, the police has claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts. The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir have been suspended for the 'midnight funeral' and the family has been offered an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs, govt job to one family member and a house.

