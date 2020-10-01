Hathras Rape: Aligarh Medical College Principal Says Victim Was Referred To AIIMS, Not Safdarjung Hospital

In a shocking revelation in the Hathras rape case, the principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) hospital, where the gangrape victim was under treatment for more than two weeks, said he had no idea why she was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi when they had referred her to the AIIMS. "We are not in a position to explain as to why the patient was taken to the Safarjung hospital in New Delhi when we had referred her to the AIIMS. On the night of September 28, the victim's family sought permission to shift her and we willingly referred her to the AIIMS," Professor Shahid Ali Siddiqui said.

Asked about the issue on Wednesday, JNMC authorities told reporters, "The Hathras district administration will be able to respond to this query, we had no role in this." Siddiqui said, "Normally, the decision to shift a patient for better medical facilities is taken by doctors in consultation with the patient's family, but if the family members wish to go by their decision, they can do so and we always cooperate." Asked about certain conflicting media reports regarding the injuries suffered by the victim, he said there is no scope for speculation as "we are only authorised to submit the report to the investigating officer or the court".

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died at around 3 am on Tuesday.

READ | Hathras gang rape: Cong stages protest against Yogi Adityanath govt near UP Bhawan in Delhi

READ | Hathras gangrape: UP SIT begins probe, reaches victim's residence

Yogi govt forms SIT to fast-track the case

Meanwhile, the UP CM on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within seven days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member. The CM also spoke to the family via video-link and assured the woman's father of stringent action against the four men who have been arrested.

(with PTI inputs, image from PTI)

READ | 'A car can overturn anytime in Yogi's UP': BJP's Vijayvargiya on Hathras ​​​​​​incident

READ | Hathras Rape Case: NHRC Issues Notice To UP Govt; Makes Scathing Observation On Police