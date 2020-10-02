Hathras Horror: Section 144 At India Gate As Congress Workers Protest For Rahul & Priyanka

Gathering of more than four people has been prohibited at India Gate after the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by Delhi Police on October 1. This development comes after the Congress workers staged a protest near India Gate and Shastri Bhawan over the detention of their leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while they were enroute Hathras to meet the family of the gangrape victim who succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29.

No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC): DCP New Delhi — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Congress' politics over Hathras rape case

An intense drama ensued on Thursday when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attempted to take 5000 Congress workers armed with party flags to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family. The Gandhis and their scores of backers defied section 144 imposed in the region to prevent any untoward situation or escalation leading to unrest.

When police stopped their vehicles at the Delhi-UP border, the Gandhis started marching on foot. Rahul Gandhi fell on to the ground for which Congress workers blamed the UP Police alleging that police personnel pushed Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to stop him, though the video of his fall shows it to be enormously suspect. After the ruckus escalated, the Gandhis were detained and escorted back to Delhi after which they were released. The Gandhis even alleged they were lathi-charged by police.

UP Police faces criticism

UP Police is facing outrage after the victim's family alleged that the last rites of the victim were conducted without their consent, and in the middle of the night. The victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar claimed that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. The Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of this and sought a response from ACS Home, DGP, ADG Law & Order, Hathras DM and SP by October 12.

Hathras Gangrape horror

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast-track court. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case. The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members.

Also, the father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family. However, citing the autopsy report, the ADG has also tried to claim that there was no rape involved.

