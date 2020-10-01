Hathras Horror: Rahul Gandhi Arrested By UP Police; Had Alleged They 'lathicharged' Him

UPDATE: Rahul Gandhi arrested by UP police

On being stopped by UP police, when Rahul Gandhi insisted on proceeding on foot to Hathras, UP police have arrested him under section 188 - claiming he violated section 144 imposed in the district. Gandhi argued he wished to proceed on foot alone, but police inisted on arresting him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asks police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me."



Police says, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. " pic.twitter.com/uJKwPxauv5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

After being stopped at the Uttar Pradesh border, the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka on Thursday, have begun to proceed towards Hathras on foot, protesting the brutal rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. Enroute to Hathras, Gandhis along with Congress workers were stopped by UP police as the district administration has sealed the borders. Speaking to the media, the Wayanad MP alleged that police pushed him, lathicharged him, adding that BJP leaders were allowed to pass.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Police lathicharged me'

#WATCH Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway,on his way to #Hathras pic.twitter.com/nhu2iJ78y8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Gandhis stopped at Hathras border

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shared pictures of Congress workers hurt in the scuffle with the police. While the Gandhis have pressed on proceeding on foot, Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh said, "We have stopped them here as the Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward".

हाथरस जाने से हमें रोका। राहुल जी के साथ हम सब पैदल निकले तो बारबार हमें रोका गया, बर्बर ढंग से लाठियाँ चलाईं। कई कार्यकर्ता घायल हैं। मगर हमारा इरादा पक्का है। एक अहंकारी सरकार की लाठियाँ हमें रोक नहीं सकतीं। काश यही लाठियाँ, यही पुलिस हाथरस की दलित बेटी की रक्षा में खड़ी होती। pic.twitter.com/lRq9kLSHJz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

दुख की घड़ी में अपनों को अकेला नहीं छोड़ा जाता।



UP में जंगलराज का ये आलम है कि शोक में डूबे एक परिवार से मिलना भी सरकार को डरा देता है।



इतना मत डरो, मुख्यमंत्री महोदय! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

Hathras rape case

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Reports state that initially, the police had refused to add rape charges to the FIR against the accused, claiming that there were no injuries on private parts of the victim. This led to a massive protest by dalits, political parties alike.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday allegedly without the family's consent. However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. The force has been pulled up by the NCW for this 'hurried cremation'.

Yogi govt forms SIT to fast-track the case

Meanwhile, the UP CM on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident . The team which will send a report within 7 days, comprises of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup and members of Dalit community and women. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member, with the CM speaking to the family via video-link assuring the deceased's father of stringent action against the accused.