Hathras Victim's Autopsy Report Cites Trauma To Neck As Cause Of Death; Rape Not Mentioned

In a breaking development in the Hathras rape case, the victim's autopsy report has just been released. The Post Mortem report states the cause of death of the victim as trauma due to a neck injury, however, there was no mention of rape in the report. The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. As news of the 19-year-old's death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

Also, UP Police is facing criticism after the victim's family alleged that the last rites of the victim were conducted without the consent of the family. However, in clarification, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family.

Yogi Adityanath assures justice

Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case. "PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprits," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.

The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members.

Also, the father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

