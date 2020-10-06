Hathras: NCW Issues Notice For Revealing Victims Identitiy; Takes Suo Moto Cognizance

On Tuesday, the National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo moto cognizance of Hathras case victim's picture being used during various protests. Additionally, the commission has issued separate notices to BJP leader Amit Malviya, actor Swara Bhaskar, and Congress leader Digvijay Singh, seeking an explanation from them for allegedly revealing the identity of Hathras victim on Twitter.

Furthermore, NCW has also directed them to immediately remove these posts and refrain from sharing such posts in future.

@NCWIndia has served notices to @amitmalviya @digvijaya_28 & @ReallySwara seeking explanation on their #Twitter posts revealing the identity of the #Hathras vicitm along with a direction to remove these posts immediately & to refrain from shairng such posts in future @sharmarekha — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 6, 2020

The commission in its separate notices to Bhasker, Malviya, and Singh demanded a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on receipt of this notice and shall remove and refrain from transmission of such pictures/ videos on the social media as they are widely circulated by their followers, which is prohibited by the existing law.

National Commission of Women (NCW) takes suo moto cognizance of #Hathras case victim's picture being used during various protests.



NCW issues separate notices to BJP leader Amit Malviya, actor Swara Bhaskar, and Congress leader Digvijay Singh, seeking an explanation from them. pic.twitter.com/N4JkAXOj0k — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

The case is currently the subject of a huge amount of protest, with political parties also involved. The UP government has filed a FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence.

Suo Moto cognizance by High Court

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the death case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras following what was since the start said to be a horrific gangrape that shocked the nation. The Court on Thursday, October 1, sought a response from senior state officials including the additional chief secretary (Home), Director General of Police, additional chief secretary (Law and Order), and Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police by October 12.

UP CM orders CBI inquiry

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Prior to this decision, he had ordered the suspension of five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the mid-night funeral wherein the victim was cremated without her family's consent in a move that has been widely criticised and questioned. Earlier, the CM had also announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family and a government job for the family member, while constituting a SIT to probe the case on a fast-track basis.

