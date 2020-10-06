In Hathras 'conspiracy' Angle, ED To Probe Suspicious Website; May Register PMLA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a money laundering case to probe the funding of a website that was allegedly being used to trigger caste-based violence in the wake of the Hathras case. As per news agency PTI, the ED may soon register a case to probe if dubious funds were used for allegedly fuelling caste-based protests in the garb of protests over the reported gangrape of a 19-year-old in Hathras.

ED Joint Director (Lucknow zone) Rajeshwar Singh while speaking to news agency PTI said that the central probe agency is examining a Hathras police FIR filed against a website created on an online platform - http://carrd.co. As per sources, the 'Justice for Hathras' platform launched by alleged conspirators through this portal was being used to spread hate speeches, edited pictures, fake news, edited videos amongst others to incite "ethnic and communal violence." Links of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Amnesty International and foreign countries were found through the website.

As per the officials, the ED may file a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) if the website is found to have used tainted funds for any alleged illegal activity in the country. Those involved can be arrested and prosecuted under the PMLA, officials added.

The agency is also likely to examine the "ultimate beneficiaries" of the money collected by this web portal and the service provider (telecom company) can be asked to share the IP address or addresses from where the webpage was launched.

The ED will also seek technical help from the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) for analysing traffic on the website to obtain email ids and phone numbers used to buy the domain name. The web platform under the scanner has allegedly been developed by a US-based entity, as per officials.

(With Agency Inputs)