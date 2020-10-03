Hathras: Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges President Kovind To Ensure Safety Of Victim's Family

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking immediate security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the Hathras victim’s family members. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was strangled by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She was also allegedly gang-raped by the four men, a charge that has been denied by the police.

"The victim faced many indignities — in not receiving prompt medical treatment, in the failure of the police to register her complaint on time, and in the forcible midnight cremation against all constitutional values," Chaturvedi said in her letter dated October 3.

She alleged that the victim's family is being held in "captivity" and "threatened" by officials in Hathras and also denied their freedom of speech and movement. The UP police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the Hathras village and has reportedly blocked access to the family by media and political leader for days.

"The family has also expressed their distrust towards the UP Police in carrying out a free and fair investigation. In that backdrop, I urge you to provide CRPF security cover to the victim's family and ensure their safety," the Rajya Sabha MP wrote.

Highlighting the abrupt cremation of the victim's body at 2.30 AM on September 30 by the UP Police, going against the wishes of her family and not allowing last rites to be performed, Chaturvedi said: "It was a reminder of a time when, in this country, a person was relegated by oppressors through the unscientific and inhuman caste system."

UP authorities flung into action amid nationwide outcry

Meanwhile, amid national outrage over the Hathras horror, state Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Saturday stated that the 3-member SIT will investigate into all points raised by the victim's family including the alleged gangrape. Assuring strict action against the accused, he said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended five officers, including Hathras SP Vikrant Vir.

Cracking down on negligent police officers, the UP CM suspended five police officers — Hathras Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT on Friday — allegedly for the 'midnight funeral'. Moreover, all officers involved in the case will have to undertake narco and polygraph tests, as ordered by the Chief Minister. The 3-member SIT constituted by Adityanath will submit its complete report in 7 days and an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member has been announced.

