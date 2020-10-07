Hathras: Yogi's UP Govt to Probe & File FIR On Rahul Aide Shyoraj Jivan For Riot Admission

In a massive development amid the Hathras case, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his government have responded to Republic Media Network's explosive sting wherein a Congress leader who is a right-hand-man of Rahul Gandhi has revealed on tape a ghastly plot to incite bloody riots. CM Yogi Adityanath held a press conference wherein he spoke at length about the sting, making it the centerpiece of his submissions over there being a conspiracy to trigger violence via the case. Taking action, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an investigation against Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan and ascertain his role in inciting riots which he has admitted to on tape, and sought the registration of a FIR against him.

'Culprits won't be spared'

Earlier, speaking to Republic TV, UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak warned those trying to disturb the law and order in the state and said that strict action will be taken against them. "Congress party and its leaders are hungry for power. They lost power a few years ago and now they are so desperate to regain it that they will do politics over someone's dead body as well. We condemn this incident and I hope that the people of Uttar Pradesh are watching this very seriously and will respond to them when the time comes," he said.

"We will probe the matter very seriously and I will pass on these instructions to the officials. We will not spare the culprits. Those who want to disturb Uttar Pradesh's law and order, I would like to warn them that please do not try any such stunts or else strict action will be taken under the law. Then they would not be able to think also about committing such acts in the future," Brajesh Pathak added.

In the expose, it is made abundantly clear how the leader attempted to incite 'unstoppable' violence and named the top political leaders who would join in at the opportune moment. 'Operation Danga' by Republic Media Network's SIT uncovers Congress' direct role in the Hathras case and how it planned to leverage the situation. The stung leader is Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Hathras assistant and has held key party posts.

'Nobody can stop riots'

The leader bragged about how Congress is ready to engineer riots and revealed stunning details about a 'mass bloodbath'. The Congress leader said that there will be "a fierce clash" and "a bloody fight". When asked the reason, he claimed that "They (unknown) burnt effigies of people of my community. My effigy was burnt. There is anger over it and it has increased day by day."

"Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because it is the Valmiki samaj marshal kaum. You can attack us in villages because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city," he said. The Congress leader admitted that there is "full top-notch preparation" and his party is "gearing-up" for it.

READ | Vindu Dara Singh visits Yogi Adityanath, tweets strong message on 'lies' of Hathras case

READ | In Hathras case, after asking SC to monitor CBI's probe, Yogi govt extends SIT's timeframe

'I intervened four days later'

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra's top aide confessed hid belated intervention in the Hathras case. He said that the "case was buried" but he intervened four days later. "The family was demotivated and had given up. They were ready for a compromise. When I came to know, I went there to meet them. If any person had gone there, he wouldn't bear what he would see. I am from the same caste. If a person from another caste would have seen, even he wouldn't bear," he said.

Shyoraj Jivan revealed that the Congress "got a huge issue and the party latched on to it." "Now the situation is such that all Kshatriyas have become my enemies. Kshatriyas are holding back meetings with me. The community is getting united. There is anger in the community," he said.

In the tape, he goes on in great detail to reveal how he is willing to take any and all help to incite mass violence, and that nothing will be able to stop it. He proceeds, on being asked, to allege that leaders of the Congress from Delhi were ready to arrive one after the other depending on the scale of the violence, finally stating on record that Rahul Gandhi would come 'when bullets are fired'.

Watch the Super Exclusive #OperationDanga sting here.

READ | Explosive: Rahul Gandhi’s Hathras right-hand man boasts bloody plot to trigger caste riots

READ | Hathras case: Smriti Irani assures fair probe, reiterates faith in CBI & UP CM Yogi