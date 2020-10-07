In Hathras Case, After Asking SC To Monitor CBI's Probe, Yogi Govt Extends SIT's Timeframe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras was supposed to submit its report to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. However, following the orders of the Chief Minister, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report to the CM has been extended by 10 days, Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department said on Wednesday.

The three-member panel headed by UP home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop comprises DIG Chandraprakash and IPS officer Poonam. It was formed on September 30 after country-wide outrage over the incident. As such, the Yogi government has also formally requested the CBI to investigate all aspects of the case and moved the Supreme Court asking for it to monitor the probe and all its angles.

SC terms Hathras incident 'shocking', 'horrible'

Terming as "shocking and horrible" the Hathras incident, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would ensure a smooth investigation and sought Uttar Pradesh government's reply by October 8 on how the witnesses were being protected in the case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries.

The Yogi Adityanath government, which filed an affidavit urging the top court to order a CBI probe into the incident, told the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that an innocent life has been lost and the central agency may be ordered to conduct the probe under the supervision of the apex court itself. The state government vehemently sought judicial intervention to stop the spread of fake "narratives after narratives with "oblique and political motives about the incident.

"We will ensure that the investigation part is smooth," said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, and directed the state government to file an affidavit on witness protection and on whether the victim's family has chosen a lawyer. "We want it on an affidavit on how the Hathras case witnesses are being protected. We want to know the scope of the Allahabad HC proceedings and want to explore as to how we can widen it (proceedings before SC) and make it relevant," the bench observed.

The 19-year-old woman was reported to have been gangraped in Hathras on September 14 following which four people were arrested. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital by which time the matter had drawn shock, outrage and dismay across the nation, rising manifold as the victim succumbed. Over the subsequent days, numerous political personalities demonstrated in New Delhi and made their way towards Hathras stating an intent to meet the victim's family.

Initially, the Uttar Pradesh government hesitated, blocking persons like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Noida border following which they attempted to move to Hathras on foot, ending in a scramble with the police where Rahul Gandhi even fell albeit suspiciously, at which Congress party began a fresh set of protests. Other political leaders also attempted to go to Hathras. Some, like Trinamool's Derek O'Brien were undoubtedly subjected to rough treatment.

Meanwhile, in a move that drew even more outrage, the Hathras police conducted a mid-night funeral for the victim, against the wishes of the family which wanted to wait till dawn. Top Hathras police officers including the SP would later be suspended by the Yogi administration for this action. They claimed to fear a law & order problem had they waited, as their explanation.

Two autopsy reports of the victim, however, have decreed injuries to the neck, among others, as being the reason for her death and not mentioned sexual assault, and after the first one, the UP ADG, citing said report, claimed that no rape had taken place. Later, in videos emerging of the victim's mother narrating the incident from earlier, she stated that strangulation at the hands of a 'Thakur' family's son was what had taken place, not mentioning rape. The victim's brother's initial complaint to the police had concurred with this. The Uttar Pradesh government, being represented by SG Tushar Mehta in the Supreme Court, also cited the forensic reports to submit that there had not been any sexual assault.

The truth of the matter is to be looked into by the CBI, whereas the Allahabad High Court has also taken suo-moto cognisance, while the SIT team constituted by Yogi Adityanath has been given more time. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has registered a FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the Hathras case, and alleged SDPI, PFI and Amnesty links pertaining to this and also specifically to a 'Justice For Hathras' website will be probed by the ED on the angle of funding.

Amid this, the village head in Hathras has also alleged that Bhim Army members have infiltrated the village and some are even impersonating the victim's kin, making these allegations in a letter to the Hathras SDM. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had eventually met the Hathras victim's family, of which they posted photos on social media. Other parties, like the Samajwadi Party, have also sent delegations, which sparked clashes with police.

Coming in the midst of the claims that the matter involves a plot to incite caste-based mass riots and also be used as a political stick with which to attack the Yogi government, suspicious tapes wherein alleged Congress intermediaries are heard trying to 'tutor' persons close to the family have also surfaced, including one in which advice is being given to eschew the UP government's ex-gratia compensation, as unspecified persons will 'give Rs 50 lakh'. The same person mentioned that 'big leader Rahul' was on his way by foot. The media has also been criticised, with a journalist being caught on tape advising persons close to the family on how to respond to questions they are asked.

In the most explosive newsbreak in the entire matter, Republic on Wednesday stung a top leader of the Congress who has held key party posts who admits on tape to have inflamed the matter, in a shocking confession.

