Palghar Lynching Case: HC Seeks Response From Maha Govt, Custody Of 101 Arrested Extended

After hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Palghar mob lynching incident on Thursday, the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the CBI and Maharashtra government seeking a response within two weeks. The PIL filed by Alakh Alok Srivastava on April 21, demands a CBI probe or constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter in the April 16 mob lynching incident which claimed three lives. Dahanu Court has also extended the police custody of all 101 accused in the incident by another 14 days.

Apart from this, the PIL also demands that the trial of the case, upon completion of the investigation, to be conducted in a Fast Track Court and registration of FIR against concerned policemen in the case. It has been alleged that police officials present at the site were just 'spectators' as the mob continued to attack the three men who lost their lives. Furthermore, the PIL has requested the High Court to direct the state government to disburse a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of driver Nilesh Telgane who lost his life in the attack.

3 policemen suspended

Just a day before the plea is set to be heard by the High Court, three police officials of the Kasa Police Station in Palghar, were suspended. This includes two Head Constables and one Assistant Sub Inspector. Meanwhile, on Wednesday 35 police personnel were transferred from the Kasa police station to desired districts. Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that over 100 arrests have been made with respect to the incident. The Maharashtra Chief Minister had also urged everyone not to ignite communal flames in the state.

Palghar mob lynching

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when a group of men stopped them. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked.

The deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

