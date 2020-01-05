The Debate
JNU Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Delhi Police Commissioner, Orders Probe

Law & Order

Amid the attack on students in JNU, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and directed him to take requisite action.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Home Minister

Amid the precarious law and order situation in JNU on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and directed him to take requisite action. He also ordered a probe into the violence and asked for the report to be submitted as soon as possible. Subsequently, it was revealed that Shalini Singh, Joint CP Western Range will head the inquiry into the attack of students and faculty members of JNU.  

Read: Alumni S Jaishankar & Nirmala Sitharaman Condemn JNU Violence; Cong Demands Resignation

Read: Manoj Tiwari Calls JNU Violence 'frustration Of Rejected Parties', Urges Independent Probe

Kejriwal speaks to LG about JNU incident

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock at the incident in JNU. He called upon the police to immediately restore peace. Thereafter, he spoke with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. According to Kejriwal, Baijal assured him that the necessary steps were being taken.  

Read: Even As ABVP & Left Trade Barbs Over JNU Violence, Opposition Rushes To Blame Modi Govt

Masked miscreants indulge in violence

The JNU registrar officially confirmed that there was a law and order situation on the campus. Reportedly, mask miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons have damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. Meanwhile, around 18 people from the JNU have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. 

Read: JNU Admin Says Students Ransacked Server Room; JNUSU Says 'masked' Security Guards Attacked Them

Published:
COMMENT
