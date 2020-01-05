JNU Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Delhi Police Commissioner, Orders Probe

Amid the precarious law and order situation in JNU on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and directed him to take requisite action. He also ordered a probe into the violence and asked for the report to be submitted as soon as possible. Subsequently, it was revealed that Shalini Singh, Joint CP Western Range will head the inquiry into the attack of students and faculty members of JNU.

Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 5, 2020

Delhi: Joint CP Western Range, Shalini Singh to conduct inquiry into the incident of attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University. #JNU https://t.co/nGPvOHt7h1 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Kejriwal speaks to LG about JNU incident

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock at the incident in JNU. He called upon the police to immediately restore peace. Thereafter, he spoke with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. According to Kejriwal, Baijal assured him that the necessary steps were being taken.

I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

Spoke to Hon’ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps https://t.co/gpRGCCbwGF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

Masked miscreants indulge in violence

The JNU registrar officially confirmed that there was a law and order situation on the campus. Reportedly, mask miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons have damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. Meanwhile, around 18 people from the JNU have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

