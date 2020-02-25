"He Was Brave": Home Minister Amit Shah Pens Letter To martyred Constable Ratan Lal's Wife

As violence has engulfed parts of the national capital killing as many as seven people and injuring several others, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote a letter to the wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes in the Northeast Delhi.

"I express grief and deep condolences on the untimely death of your husband," Shah wrote in his letter. He was a brave and dutiful policeman who faced tough challenges. Like a true soldier, he has made the supreme sacrifice of his life in the service of the country. The whole nation is with you in this hour of grief," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik paid tribute to Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal. The wreath-laying ceremony of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal took place at New Police Lines. The head constable lost his life after clashes broke out between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday.

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, which has resulted in 7 fatalities including a police constable and injured 105, as of Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the Delhi violence on Wednesday.

With the death toll in the Delhi violence rising to 7, Mumbai has also been put under high-security alert and the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Stone-pelting has also been witnessed in Maujpur and Bhajanpura on Tuesday.

