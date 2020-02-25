Amid Delhi Violence, CM Kejriwal Urges People To Maintain Peace, Meets Injured

Appealing to people to maintain peace amid ongoing violence in at least four locations in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that it is not about Hindus or Muslims. He has appealed to people to stop the violence as it will only result in destruction and death. He made his appeal after praying at Raj Ghat for the peace of Delhi even as seven people so far died in the clashes that began on Sunday evening in northeast Delhi.

Kejriwal said: "I appeal once again. Hindus, Muslims, Police all are getting killed. This madness should stop. Who is getting benefits from all this? This must stop." Speaking about the injured DCP, the CM said: "I met many police officers here. DCP has gone through brain surgery. I met all 4 of them personally. They saved the people putting their lives at risk."

Kejriwal visits injured

With over 105 injured in the North-East Delhi violence, the Chief Minister along with his Deputy - Manish Sisodia visited the GTB Hospital to meet those who have sustained injuries. The Delhi Govt's Health Department is currently monitoring the situation and providing all medical assistance. Kejriwal had previously called for closing Delhi's borders, amid allegations of outsiders involved in the violence.

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, which has resulted in 7 fatalities including a police constable and injured 105, as of Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the Delhi violence on Wednesday.

With the death toll in the Delhi violence rising to 7, Mumbai has also been put under high-security alert and the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Stone-pelting has also been witnessed in Maujpur and Bhajanpura on Tuesday.

