Hyderabad Horror: Accused To Be Produced In Court At 1 PM, Bar Association Refuses Aid

After the horrific gangrape and murder of 27-year old Hyderabad doctor, sources have reported on Saturday, that the four accused will be produced at the Shadnagar local court at 1 PM. Sources revealed that the police wishes to fast track the case after the four accused had been confirmed on Friday. The Cyberabad police also confirmed that the doctor was gang-raped and that it was pre-planned. Meanwhile, Shadnagar Bar Association has decided not to extend any legal support to the four accused.

All 4 accused arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. National Commission of Women has too taken suo-moto cognizance of the issue. Telangana CM is yet to respond on this issue.

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

