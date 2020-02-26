Hyderabad: Poet Imran Pratapgarhi Booked For 'provocative' Remarks On Shaheen Bagh

The Hyderabad police on Tuesday registered a case against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for his 'provocative' remarks on Shaheen Bagh. According to the police, the complaint was registered by Sub-Inspector S Guruswamy, who was on duty at the QQ Stadium on February 24 where an Ehtaji Mishaira (Poetry Program) against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register Commission (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) was held.

The event was attended by around 3,000 members. Speaking at the event, Pratapgarhi had said, "Mujhe hairath hai us Hyderabad mein koi Shaheen Bagh kyu Nahi hai (I am surprised why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad)."

About the complaint

According to reports, the Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police had granted permission to the program organizers to conduct the event with certain guidelines. The guidelines included that the program should be held on February 24 from 6 pm to 9 pm, and no speaker be allowed to make provocative statements in the program.

However, as per reports, the program was started by the organisers at 6 pm and continued till 9:48 pm even after police officers asked them to end the event by 9 pm. In this regard, a case has been registered against organisers for disobeying public servants' orders and the poet has been booked for delivering provocative statements under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read: Shaheen Bagh mediator terms protests 'peaceful', files affidavit in SC against roadblocks

Congress leader condemns police action

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir condemned the police action.

Read: BJP's Kapil Mishra declares 'won't allow second Shaheen Bagh' amid pro & anti-CAA protests

Hyderabad Police booked a case against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for expressing surprise on 'why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad'. For police this sentence is "provocative". Is Shaheenbagh not a part of India? Shame on TRS Govt and Hyd Police for targetting a poet for no fault — Mohammad Ali Shabbir (@mohdalishabbir) February 25, 2020

Read: Shaheen Bagh interlocutors submit sealed report to Supreme Court after 5 days of mediation

Read: SC to hear Bhim Army chief's plea on Delhi violence & Shaheen Bagh; Kapil Mishra mentioned

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)