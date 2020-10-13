Sushant's fan takes 'CBI break silence' message to streets; SSRians plan 'Mann ki Baat'

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are in no mood to lose steam in their battle for justice. Close to four months now since the actor's death, 'SSRians' have been relentless in their campaign to know what happened on the fateful June 14. After a massive campaign that played a role in the approval for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter, fans have now been seeking answers from CBI, apart from a new initiative to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help.

Sushant’s fans initiative

A fan of Sushant recently took to the streets, holding a banner for ‘Justice for Sushant.’ The message that the girl conveyed was addressed to the CBI to ‘break silence.’ The youngster was seen moving around with the banner on the streets and raising her message at a bus stop.

The Supreme Court had ordered the CBI to take up the case on August 19. However, close to two months later, there has been no update or anything remotely close to what might be the truth of the case. In fact, after questioning a flurry of people like Rhea Chakraborty and other accused, no similar activities have been done in the last few weeks.

There are reports, however, that a CBI team is in Mumbai for the second phase of the questioning, who could re-examine Siddharth Pithani and others and make them witnesses. However, the only update from the premier investigating agency has been that no angle has been ruled out yet after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences team, that allegedly claimed that it had ‘concluded’ that it was a case of suicide.

Meanwhile, with October 14 set to complete four months since SSR’s death, fans are planning another initiative. SSR’s friend Nilotpal Mrinal urged fans to record a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via his public address radio programme Mann Ki Baat. They hoped for the PM to talk about it as they urged SSRians to submit their responses through the portal.

This 14th October 2020 - Write Message or record audio to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Speak our heart - HT and other details will be shared tomorrow - Record the Audio on mann ki baat portal online on 14th- 14th October it will be 4th month since SSR left us — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) October 11, 2020

There has also been no update from Enforcement Directorate that was probing the embezzlement charges against Rhea Chakraborty. The prime accused, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel has also been granted bail.

