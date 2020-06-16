India-China Faceoff: Martyred Colonel Part Of Negotiation Team; Def Min To Brief PM At 3pm

Following the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh which led to the death of 3 Indian soldiers, sources have revealed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to brief PM Modi regarding the situation today ahead of his video-conference with the Chief Ministers at 3 pm. This comes shortly after Rajnath Singh concluded a meeting with the CDS, the three service chiefs, and the External Affairs Minister regarding the face-off.

Read:Indian Army Colonel & Two Jawans Martyred In Violent Faceoff With Chinese Troops At Ladakh

Violent clashes in Galwan valley

Following preliminary information, it has come to light that no firing had taken place during the incident and that the clash was mainly with clubs and stones. Casualties have been reported on both sides. In addition to this, it has also come to light that the Army colonel martyred in the Galwan clashes was negotiating the de-escalation with his Chinese counterpart since Monday. Among the two other martyred Indian Army jawans, one is a JCO and colonel of the Punjab Regiment and the other is a JCO and jawan of the Bihar Regiment. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

Read: India-China Violent Clash: Casualties On Both Sides At Galwan Valley; No Bullets Fired

China issues statement

China has issued a statement responding to the violent standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) late on Monday evening. "Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes," Chinese foreign ministry was quoted saying by Chinese state-owned news portal.

Further, the Chinese foreign ministry said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation."

Read: India-China Violent Standoff: Raksha Mantri Meets CDS, Chiefs & EAM; Will Brief PM