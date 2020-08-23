MHA Asks States To Lift All Restrictions On Inter-state Movement Of Goods & People

The Centre on Saturday, August 22, has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure that there are no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlock phases amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter addressed to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, said there were reports that local-level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement

Drawing attention to the Unlock-3 guidelines issued by the Central government on 29 July, Bhalla said such restrictions are creating problems in the inter-state movement of goods and services. The restrictions are further impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption of economic activity and employment, Bhalla said in his letter.

"I would like to draw your kind attention to para-5 of these guidelines which clearly state that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/ E-permit will be required for such movements. This includes the movement of persons and goods for cross-land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries,” Ajay Bhalla wrote in his letter to the states and UTs.

The home secretary further said the restrictions imposed by the states and districts amount to a violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. The letter further requested that no restrictions should be imposed and it should be ensured that the unlock guidelines are followed by the states and UTs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced lockdown to contain the Coronavirus spread on 25 March which was subsequently extended till 31 May. Currently, the MHA has extended the lockdown till August 31 in a bid to combat the virus. Since 1 June, the unlock process began in the country with the opening up of industrial activities and offices across the country and India is currently under its third phase of Unlock.

