Sonu Sood Gets Heartwarming Tribute From Artist For 'quite & Quick Action' Amid Lockdown

Dabangg actor Sonu Sood has been receiving immense love and appreciation from all quarters for his humanitarian work amid the stressful times. The actor has been running from pillar to post to help the stranded migrant workers in reaching their hometown. The actor who is super active on social media while receiving ‘help messages,’ shared a thoughtful portrait of himself which was created by artist Gaurav Bhatkar.

Artist makes Sonu Sood's portrait

In the portrait, the artists painted a picture of Sonu Sood along with a bus and migrant workers while depicting the help that the actor extended to the migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown. While captioning the post on Instagram, the Simmba actor wrote a thought-provoking caption that read, “Your life is your canvas, creates a divine masterpiece.”

Read: Sonu Sood Asks Fake Twitter Account To Stop 'cheating Business' Before They Get Arrested

Read: Sonu Sood Helps Widow Woman Whose House Was Ravaged By Rains

Apart from Sonu, Gaurab shared a video on his Instagram age where he described the painting while gifting it to the ace actor. In the video, Gaurav said that “This is a small tribute from Gaurav Bhatkar to Sonu Sood sir for all the work that he did for the workers who were lost and deviated from the path.” Later, in the video, Sonu thanked Gaurav for his gesture of love and appreciation. Thanking the artist, Sonu said that “this is one of the best arts that I have seen to date. I didn’t know that while I was working on the road helping others, I could be someone’s inspiration behind such a beautiful painting." While captioning the video, Gaurav wrote that the actor has inspired a billion hearts with his action to help the stranded Reach home in difficult times of coronavirus across the country.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently noticed a Twitter account that was trying to con people using the actor's name. The actor responded to this fake account on Twitter and asked him to stop his antics before he was arrested for cheating innocent people. Taking to social media, Sonu Sood called out a fake Twitter page named ActorSonu Sood. This fake account was trying to con people by pretending to be Sonu Sood. Moreover, the account was also asking people to give their personal Email Ids. The actor tagged this fake account and told the person running it that they would be arrested soon for cheating innocent people. He also asked the person to stop their "cheating business" before it was too late for them to turn back.

Read: Sonu Sood Shares Number Of 'help Messages' He Receives On A Single Day

Read: Sonu Sood Approached By Profound Filmmakers For A Biopic On His Heroic Deeds Amid COVID-19

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.