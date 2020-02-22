Andhra Pradesh CM YSR Forms SIT To Check For Irregularities During Bifurcation Of State

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has formed an investigation team to look into any irregularities that might have taken place during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. CM Reddy formed a ten-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), and it'll be lead by Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, IPS, DIG Intelligence.

SIT formed

A Cabinet committee had also been constituted to review the policies, projects and institutions established since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, which took place on June 2, 2014. The Committee presented the first part of the report to the Government, which highlighted the "various procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerned with various projects, including the issues related to land in the CRDA (AP Capital Region Development Authority) region".

"After thorough discussion and subsequent acceptance, the Government decided to get the issue enquired by a specialized agency. During the discussion held in the last session in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, on the above-stated report, the Hon'ble Speaker of the Legislative Assembly directed the Government to initiate a systematic and comprehensive investigation into the subject matter," the document read.

Earlier, CM Reddy had stated that if his father, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy was alive, "he would not have allowed the bifurcation of the State. When YS Rajasekhar Reddy was alive, no one had imagined that the State would be bifurcated again. Today, it has become the most deprived state. But we will go forward with the Navaratnas and fight the social evils to drive out illiteracy and poverty, and help the downtrodden," he said during the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations in Vijaywada.

Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh

In 2013 the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2013 was passed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly which was rejected by the Assembly later in 2014. After the Group of Ministers (GoM) committee submitted a report in 2014, several Congress Andhra MPs submitted a no-confidence motion to the House Speaker Meira Kumar, which was rejected. From the introduction to the debate and the passage, the Lok Sabha witnessed several disruptions - verbal and physical attacks by the non-Telangana MPs. Finally, the bill was passed on 18 February 2014 by voice-vote with the BJP's support while the doors were sealed and the live telecast snapped. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill two days later - bifurcating Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

