Amid SIT Probe Call On Irregularities, Naidu Accuses Jagan Govt Of Vendetta Politics

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Jagan Mohan Reddy's government on the matter of irregularities that took place after the bifurcation of the state is another example of vendetta politics. Naidu claimed that CM Reddy is targeting him again.

Vendetta politics

ఈ ప్రభుత్వానికి నా మీద, తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ మీద ఎంత కక్ష ఉందో చెప్పడానికి మా ఐదేళ్ళ పాలన మీద నిన్న వేసిన సిట్ మరో ఉదాహరణ. ఇదేమీ కొత్తకాదు. 9 నెలల్లో 3 సిట్ లు, అయిదారు కమిటీలు వేసి తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీని కాదు. ఏకంగా ఏపీనే టార్గెట్ చేసారు. భావితరాలకు తీరని నష్టం చేసారు.(1/5) pic.twitter.com/IH4kcBgn4I — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 22, 2020

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Naidu said that it is a clear and blatant attack on the work done by his government and is not surprising since, in the last nine months, three such teams have been constituted and that it is hurting not only his party, but also the people of the state. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister claimed that CM Reddy was indulging in vendetta politics. He attacked CM Reddy saying that his investigations have lead to multiple developmental projects in the region coming to a halt.

Naidu further questioned his motives and wondered what he will gain from such politics. He concluded his statement by saying that his government has done nothing wrong and that they do not fear any investigation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has formed an investigation team to look into any irregularities, particularly land deals in the Amaravati capital region, during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime. CM Reddy formed a ten-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will be lead by Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, IPS, DIG Intelligence.

The report of a Cabinet sub-committee on the "procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerning various projects, including issues related to land in the CRDA region" will form the basis of the SIT probe, an order issued by General Administration Department Principal Secretary (Political), Praveen Prakash said. The SIT will enquire, register, investigate and conclude the investigation according to the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code on the subject matter, it said.

The Sub-Committee presented the first part of its report to the government in December last, highlighting the various procedural, legal and financial "irregularities and fraudulent transactions" concerned with various projects, including the issues related to land in the CRDA region. The report was tabled and discussed in the state Assembly after the Cabinet accepted it.

