'It's A Happy Moment', Says Ex-Delhi CP Neeraj Kumar On Hanging Of Nirbhaya's Convicts

The former Commissioner of Delhi Police Neeraj Kumar, who was incumbent when the Nirbhaya case occurred, expressed his satisfaction over the hanging of the Nirbhaya rape convicts. Kumar called it a 'happy moment' and said that justice was finally served to Nirbhaya and her parents. He also said that his team did a good investigation and caught all the accused in time and finally they were hanged today.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said, "It's a happy moment. Justice for Nirbhaya and her parents has been served. Whoever does such a gruesome crime will get punished. Personally, when this incident occurred, people were angry and protested, which was justified. Later along with media and intervention of political leaders, the protests increased against the Delhi police. It also turned out to be against me and people wanted me to resign."

"In my response, I believed that the govt had selected me and given responsibility and unless the government orders me to leave I will not leave. In that situation also our Team did a very good investigation, filed a good charge sheet arrested them and finally today they are hanged. It's very satisfactory for us," he added.

READ | 'Nirbhaya Must Be Finally In Peace': NCW Chief Rekha Sharma On Hanging Of Convicts

READ | Nirbhaya's Father Expresses Joy After Hanging Of Rape Convicts, Affirms 'truth Won'

Nirbhaya's Convicts' hanged

Four men convicted in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, putting an end to the seven-year-long case. Following the executions, jail officials notified that for the first time in Tihar jail's history, four men were executed simultaneously.

South Asia's biggest prison complex, Tihar jail houses over 16,000 inmates. Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am for the brutal assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

READ | Nirbhaya Case: How The Last 24 Hours Transpired In Courts Before The Rapists' Hanging

READ | Chennai Police Cracks Down On Irresponsible Mass Anti-CAA Protest; 4 Booked