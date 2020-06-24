J&K Police Arrests 4 LeT Associates From Sopore Involved In Providing Logistical Support

Police on Wednesday arrested four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. "Police in Sopore along with security forces have arrested four terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT," a police spokesperson said. The arrested persons have been identified as Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Khan, Qaiser Rehman Khan all residents of Putkha and Suhail Ahmed Ganie resident of Chanpora, Athoora, he said, in a statement.

Involved in providing logistical support

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that they were involved in case FIR No. 48/2020 of Police Station Tarzoo which pertains to lobbing of a grenade on Police Post Putkha which was assigned to them by an active terrorist of LeT Fayaz Ahmed War alias Umar and a Foreign terrorist alias Usman as a qualifying test to join their ranks,” added the statement. As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area, he added.

Besides other unlawful activities, it said, they were also found in touch with the active terrorists through social media.

Further investigation in the matter is in progress, the statement added. Pertinently, two terrorists believed to be part of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror group were gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, police said. The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifle, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the SoG Pulwama in Bundzoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama on specific information.

Incriminating material including arms (two AK rifles) and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

