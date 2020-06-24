In 2010, Our Fact Finding Committee Reported Chinese Incursion: Fmr J&K DY CM

At a time when Congress is hitting out at Union Government led by Narendra Modi, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Nirmal Singh has shown a mirror to the opposition.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dr. Singh said that a high-level committee was formed in the year 2010 by, the then BJP National President, Nitin Gadkari comprising of a five-member fact-finding committee headed by Bhagat Singh Koshyari and had submitted a preliminary report to Gadkari during BJP national executive meeting in June 2010.

“In 2010, BJP National President Nitin Gadkari formed a committee on Chinese incursions which included Bhagat Singh Koshiari, Rajiv Rudi and others. Since I was also a member of that fact-finding committee, we travelled along all the borders with China. It was for around two weeks that we travelled from Leh to Arunachal to Sikkim,” Dr Singh said.

“During our visit to the borders with China, we came across some shocking facts, the tactics being followed by time right after the 1962 war and their continuous incursion into the Indian soil. We submitted a comprehensive report after our visit to the borders in April 2010. The report made mention of continuous Chinese incursion on the Himalayas,” he added.

He further said that China has been on the run to conquer neighbour nations. “We didn’t have a direct border with China but when they conquered Tibbet; and first Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru gave the slogan of “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai”; China got the encounter”.

“At that time we have seen that roads of Jammu witnessed slogans of “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai” during the visit of Chinese Premiere to Jammu. But what happened after that is before all of us. In 1962, China attacked us and conquered our land of about 38000 sq km. We submitted a detailed report at that time,” he said.

Former J&K Deputy CM while hitting out at Congress for putting Politics before nation said,” Now Congress is not opposing only Bharatiya Janta Party or Prime Minister Narendra Modi but national interest. Their so-called next Prime Minister meets Chinese PM, President, they should come clean on that. We lost 38000 sq km land because of the dual policy of Congress and their “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai” slogans.

