Naikoo Aide Among Eight Terrorists Eliminated By Forces In Less Than 24 Hours In J&K

In a major success, security forces have eliminated eight dreaded terrorists in two different encounters in South Kashmir in less than 24 hours. Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh informed Republic World that two operations were launched by the security forces on Thursday evening after they got the inputs about the presence of terrorists in two different locations in South Kashmir.

"Two operations were launched one in the Shopian in which one terrorist was neutralized and the other operation was at Meez area of Pampore in Awantipura in which another terrorist was eliminated", he said.

In the Meez encounter two terrorists however managed to escape and take shelter in a nearby mosque, this making the operations a bit difficult. Earlier this morning both the operations resumed in which more terrorists were eliminated taking the toll of killed terrorists in the past 24 hours to eight.

"Both the ongoing operations resumed in the morning. At Meez Pampore after killing of one terrorist two others entered a local mosque which is a huge structure. Restrains exercised and only limited tactics were used. Operation teams were on the job and both the terrorists were neutralized. In Munad Shopian one terrorist was also neutralized" the DGP said.

He said that the two terrorists who were hiding in the mosque were also neutralized. "With this, all the three terrorists trapped at Meez Pampore have been neutralized and further searches are on"

'Two clean encounters'

While complimenting the security forces for carrying out two clean operations in which eight terrorists were eliminated, the DGP said "I am happy that the neat and clean operations were carried out, all three terrorists involved in the Meez operations have been eliminated and the operation is over", he said.

He said that the mosque area is cleaned and no damages have been done to the mosque as the operation was well planned. He said that in Shopian, one terrorist was killed on Thursday evening whereas two were eliminated on Friday morning, search operation in the area is on.

Security forces are having an upper hand in all the anti-terror operations in South Kashmir as in the past few weeks over two dozen hardcore terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces, thus providing relief to the local population.

