J&K: Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Anantnag District

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday. “Two unidentified terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” said IGP Vijay Kumar. He added that both the killed terrorists along with terrorist Zahid were involved in the killing of one policeman in 2019 and killings of two CRPF personnel and one minor boy recently.

“The dead bodies of the killed terrorists have been sent to Handwara of North Kashmir for their last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including collection of their DNA,”.

READ | 116 Terrorists Killed In Hinterland Of The Kashmir Valley In 6 Months: J&K Police

Although IGP Kumar said that in case any family claims the killed terrorists to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification and participation in last rites at Handwara. It was a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army at Waghama area of Anantnag in south Kashmir. A police spokesperson, security forces had a specific input about the presence of the terrorists that triggered the encounter.

READ | FACT CHECK: No, Centre Hasn't Announced Snapping Of Internet & Fixed Broadband In J&K

'They fired indiscriminately'

“On a specific input generated by Anantnag Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Waghama area of Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by JKP, 3RR and CRPF in the area.'' However, during the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. According to the police, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter spot.

READ | J&K To Strengthen Network Of Control Rooms, Check-posts For Effective Protection Of Forests

“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” said a police spokesperson. In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bijbehara and investigation has been initiated. Meanwhile, Inspector general Police, Kashmir, appreciates JKP and SFs for exercising utmost restraint, thereby ensured a clean operation with no collateral damage. This is second such encounter in less than 24 hours In Anantnag district of south Kashmir. On Monday 03 terrorists were killed at Khul Chohar village in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

READ | 'Hizbul commander And Two LeT Terrorists Neutralised; Doda District Terror Free': J&K DGP